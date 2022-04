Patricia B. (nee Ruff) O’Neill, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home. Patricia (Patti, Gram P, Ga-Ga) was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Charles F. Ruff and Marjorie L. (nee Price) Ruff. She has resided in New Jersey and for the past 38 years in the Allenwood section of Wall Township.

