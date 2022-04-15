ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Video: Ariane 6 cryo-arms test mimics liftoff

By European Space Agency
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope's Spaceport in French Guiana is preparing for the arrival of Ariane 6, ESA's new heavy-lift rocket. The latest round of testing aims to validate the system of fuel lines and mechanical supporting arms that will keep Ariane 6 topped up with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen in the critical moments...

phys.org

