Kenny’s geared up for Guardians Home Opener

Winter Weather Advisory: Ashtabula Inland County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County. Looking for advice for a home improvement project? The 40th Annual NARI Home Improvement Show is ready to help. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of the remodelers, contractors and experts who are waiting to lend a hand.https://narihomeshow.com/
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton called in the craft expert from JOANN Fabrics & Crafts to share ideas on creative ways to decorate Easter Eggs. Kenny then put those ideas from to work with his co-workers Kristi, Todd and Natalie.
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story. Through nearly five decades of different players, new stadiums, and even name and logo changes, one thing has remained constant in Cleveland baseball. John Adams has banged his big bass drum at nearly every Indians...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.
An antique counter weighing more than 600 pounds that was stolen from the recently-opened WJR Rittman Nature Preserve in Rittman has been recovered by police after receiving a tip from someone who saw the story on News 5.
***Related video: I-X Center getting rid of Ferris wheel*** CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – I-X Center officials confirmed Thursday that their iconic 125-foot-tall Ferris wheel and zip line will be moving to Canton. The attractions will be part of the Hall of Fame Village’s upcoming Play-Action Plaza, a 3.5-acre entertainment hub that will include an amphitheater […]
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Roller Derby’s first home bout of the season is set for Saturday, April 16 at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 1100 North Ave., Tallmadge. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the Akron Roller Derby All-Stars taking the track at 6 p.m. followed by the Akron Roller Derby AK Rowdy Rollers at 7:45 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Lutheran East High School Gospel Choir performs reflective music in honor of Good Friday in the Fox 8 studio. The student chorale rehearses during the school day and performs concerts throughout the year both. The group is once again heading on a Spring tour to perform in Philadelphia and New York City. Donations in support of the choir’s trip can by made on the school’s website.
I should've been writing. Instead I was looking up "bakeries near me," though the last things I needed were more carbs and more sugar. I raised my eyebrows when a place called Vdessert in Strongsville came up in my search. I'd never heard of it, though I'm frequently in the area.
With These Shoes,you Can Walk or Stand for Hours Without Discomfort!. No One Should Ever Ignore These Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis. The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in San Jose is Talking About. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for...
California Say Bye to Your Home Insurance Bill if You Live in These Zip Codes. California Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis That No One Should Ignore. The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in San Jose is Talking About. You'll...
A trio of seniors in Logan Doyle, Josh Mikulka and Tyler Jacobs paced a youthful Twinsburg boys track team while the Tiger girls’ squad had a slew of strong performances at the power-packed Second Sole Eagle Elite meet Saturday.
With 32 teams in both boys and girls’ action, there was a load of...
AKRON, Ohio - One night after scoring 12 runs in a game, Reading could only manage one in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Akron at Canal Park. The Rubber Ducks nearly no-hit the Fightin Phils in the opener as three pitcher allowed only one single across seven innings in an 11-0 win. Reading nearly captured the nightcap, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth only to see the hosts rally for a pair in a 2-1.
Comments / 0