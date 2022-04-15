ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock High School- Catherine Hurst

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! My name is Cat Hurst. I attend Havelock High School where I’m involved in our music program. I play piano, clarinet, and guitar, and I was a drum major in the marching band. I’m going to UNCW in the fall to study piano. When I’m not doing “music stuff,” I...

www.witn.com

WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Early College High School-Isaiah Canady

My name is Isaiah Canady. I am a church boy at heart! I am a Super Senior at Lenoir County Early College High School. I currently work at Kinston Clinic Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. I plan to get my doctorate in Pharmacy. I am a very outgoing person and making people smile makes me happy.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WITN

Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Northeast Regional School- Sarah Wilson

My name is Sarah Wilson. This is my last year at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience. I will be graduating with my high school diploma, an Associate degree in Equine Training Technology, and an Associate degree in Science. I have worked towards my goal of becoming an equine veterinarian since I was a child. Currently, I work at a small animal veterinary clinic part-time. I also shadow intermittently with an equine veterinarian.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WITN

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Greenfield School- Urvi Patel

My name is Urvi Patel. I am eighteen years old, and I attend Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. I plan on continuing my education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a biology major. I have been an active member of the Student Government Association serving as President, Secretary, and Spirit Chair. Additionally, I am co-founder of the Environmental Club and the Diversity Club at my school. I am also an advocate for blood donation and have partnered with American Red Cross to coordinate several blood drives at my school. Finally, I am a member of Greenfield’s soccer team and won the 2021 state championship.
WILSON, NC
The Daily News

Local hall of fame nod bittersweet for Southwest's Kendric Burney

Being inducted into the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Hall of Fame is a bittersweet moment for former Southwest standout Kendric Burney. The three-sport star and former North Carolina cornerback is honored to be recognized. But, Burney said this award also comes with sadness, given he can’t share the experience with the late Phil Padgett, Southwest’s...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WFAE.org

Gambit in the Queen City — a Charlotte chess center’s play for the internet

Located near a hair salon and a pediatrician’s office in a plain-vanilla retail center in Pineville, it’s an unlikely place for a nerve center of the global chess world. But the Charlotte Chess Center is home to some of the top chess players in the United States and serves a growing population of students in public and private schools, online programs, and sessions in the center’s classroom. Almost four dozen players were competing in the center on a recent Tuesday evening, an environment where fierce competition takes place in dead silence.
CHARLOTTE, NC

