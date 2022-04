Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill reports authorities are on the lookout for two men involved in a robbery at a Batesville bank Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:15 p.m., employees at the St. Louis Street location of Citizens Bank were filling the ATM when they were approached by two males who grabbed the three boxes of cash and fled in a black or dark grey Chevrolet car (pictured), according to Cockrill. The vehicle might have Texas plates, said Cockrill.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO