Where’s Shane? Stingray Cove

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Eyewitness News first reported last week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Kansas would be getting its own temple. For Kansans in the faith, this is more significant than construction of another church. Temples like what’s planned for Wichita are viewed by the Latter-day Saints church as the most sacred places to worship on Earth.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO