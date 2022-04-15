ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders great Mike Bossy dies at age 65

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — New York Islanders great and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy died at the age of 65, the team announced on Friday. In October, Bossy announced he was stepping away from his job as a hockey analyst with Canadian French-language hockey broadcaster TVA Sports after being diagnosed with lung...

Related
Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
WTOP

Alex Ovechkin remembers Mike Bossy as he chases him in NHL record books

Ovechkin remembers Mike Bossy as he chases him in record books originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. New York Islanders legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy passed away on Thursday at age 65. One of the biggest names in NHL history, Bossy leaves behind a tremendous legacy which he accrued over a 10-year playing career.
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
Yardbarker

Craig Button rates Simon Edvinsson as third-best NHL-affiliated prospect

Earlier this week, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his list of the top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects. Button joined TSN as a contributor after serving as Calgary Flames general manager from 2000 to 2003. His list prominently features two players selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Preview: Canes at Coyotes

GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to conclude their quick trip west on a high note, meeting the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-20-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 7-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on...
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 Overtime Win Vs. the Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators was a game of two parts. During the first period, although the Maple Leafs came out hard and controlled the offense, the Senators took advantage of a mistake and a nice tip to take a 2-0 lead. During...
