ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IA

Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

By Associated Press
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in Houlton Apartment Building Fire

A fire at a multi-unit apartment building in downtown Houlton on Wednesday claimed the life of a four-year-old boy and injured his two siblings. Just after 9:15 a.m., the Houlton Fire Department responded to the fire at a three-story apartment building on Mechanic Street. Fire Departments from Littleton, Hodgdon, Linneus and Monticello helped battle the wind-whipped blaze well into the afternoon.
HOULTON, ME
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Bedford, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
County
Taylor County, IA
Taylor County, IA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#Southwestern#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Ap#Kcci
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTHR

IMPD: Missing 6-year-old boy abducted by woman in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a missing 6-year-old boy who was taken by a woman that IMPD said is not related to the boy and has no custody rights. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for 6-year-old Horlbens Charles and Flaurene Fenelon, who police say took the boy without his father's permission.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
US News and World Report

WVa Fire Officials Identify Woman Killed in House Fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fire officials have identified the victim of a fatal fire. Sharon L. Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died as a result of the fire at her home, the state fire marshal's office said Friday. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started because of faulty structure-related wiring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXIA 11 Alive

12-year-old hero: Boy honored after alerting neighbors to fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Could you imagine being 12 years old and being faced with a life or death situation? Would you have made the right decision in time?. Well, one young man from Greensboro had that exact situation and his actions may have saved his life and his neighbors'.
GREENSBORO, NC
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Bill Would Create a Paper Trail for Tracking Stolen Catalytic Converters

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa legislature is working on a bill to address the surge in thefts of catalytic converters — easily accessible vehicle parts that are attached to exhaust systems to reduce pollution. According to the insurance industry, there was a 325 percent increase in catalytic converter thefts from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2020. Someone who steals a catalytic converter can get something in the range of 500 dollars for it, as it contains precious metals that can be extracted once the part is melted down. The bill requires sellers to show recyclers and scrap metal dealers either a receipt showing they’ve purchased a replacement catalytic converter within the past month or the certificate for a vehicle that’s recently been junked. Recyclers and scrap metal dealers would also have to keep a confidential log of that paperwork.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy