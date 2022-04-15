ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Shoal River identified

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of a man found with a bullet wound in the Shoal River near Crestview, according to an OCSO Facebook post .

The remains of Colby Wilcher, 27, were found by fishermen in the Shoal River Monday, April 11 . The remains were found tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge near Dorcas.

An autopsy confirmed that Wilcher had been shot . Based on the results, investigators are treating his death as suspicious.

Wilcher’s last posted on his Facebook page Feb. 9. A family member reported Wilcher missing on Jan. 26, two weeks before that final Facebook post.

If you have any information about Wilcher, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

