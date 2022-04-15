ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's average single-family home price tops $400K for first time

fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, the average price...

www.fox26houston.com

East Valley Tribune

Home prices hit $1M average in 2 Mesa ZIPs

In yet another sign of the relentless increase in housing prices, the Valley’s top market analyst said the average price of a home listed in Mesa ZIP codes 85213 and 85215 exceeds $1 million, putting it among 28 Valley postal zones with seven-figure list price averages. “If rising house...
MESA, AZ

