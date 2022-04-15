ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee junk hauler claims $25K in designer items were free to take, police say

By Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County woman tasked with hauling away junk from a home under construction was accused of hauling over $25,000 in designer bags, gold jewelry, and other items instead, according to police.

Selah Ramirez, 25, of Bradenton, and another person were welcomed into a Pinellas County home construction site to load and haul away construction waste, arrest documents said. Ramirez was tasked with hauling away items which included insulation, baseboards, old flooring, and other types of waste.

When the homeowner discovered items missing from her home, she confronted Ramirez. Police said Ramirez tried to conceal over $25,000 worth of designer bags, wallets, gold jewelry, designer sunglasses, and miscellaneous clothing items in a 25-gallon black garbage bag which were being used to haul away junk.

After Ramirez was arrested, police said she denied intentionally taking the items and was “under the impression that the victim was moving away and the items were free to take,” the affidavit added.

Ramirez was charged with grand theft. Her bond was set at $10,000.

