East Rutherford, NJ

A.J. Brown seemingly squashes NY Jets trade rumors on Twitter

By Michael Nania
 2 days ago
It doesn’t seem like A.J. Brown wants to be a New York Jet. If subtle Twitter antics are to be taken as a legitimate signal of true intentions, then it appears clear that Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has no desire to join the New York Jets....

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

