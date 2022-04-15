ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond to shooting in Morningside

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City emergency officials responded to the report of shots fired in Morningside on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Building 200 at 2201 Gibson Street for a report of someone shot around 9:17 a.m.

Officials said one woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mercy Medical Center.

There were reportedly three occupants in the apartment when the shooting took place in the bedroom hallway area of an apartment.

A suspect and motive have not been identified yet.

