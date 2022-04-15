ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

US 75 could see delays starting Monday

By Michael Dakota
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Repair work on northbound U.S. 75 could cause some minor delays for drivers approaching Topeka from the south starting Monday.

The bridge needing repairs, near Pauline, will mean a lane reduction on the bridge, and Southwest 77th Street underneath will be closed.

KDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes, the on-and-off ramps will remain open.

The work will take place Monday through Friday during daylight hours weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The work is not expected to be done until late July.

