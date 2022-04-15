ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Parent dressed as Easter Bunny handed out condoms at Austin elementary school, district says

By M. Acosta
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452EhL_0fAN2cG600

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is reevaluating safety protocols after a parent dressed up as the Easter Bunny was reportedly handing out Easter eggs on the Gullett Elementary School campus.

Some of the eggs contained candy, but others contained unopened condoms, according to a letter sent to Gullett families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maWrf_0fAN2cG600
Photo of Gullett Elementary School in Austin (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

The parent was asked to leave, but then moved to a public sidewalk and continued to give away eggs, the district told KXAN.

“We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again,” said an AISD spokesperson. “It was an incredibly careless and inappropriate action of a parent.”

Austin ISD proposes $2 million for afterschool activities with a focus on equity

In a letter to parents, Gullett Elementary School Principal Tammy Thompson said the event was not planned, nor sanctioned by the school. The letter said officials spoke with the parent about the “inappropriate nature of their activity.”

Sex education curriculum at AISD

Currently, the youngest students in Austin ISD aren’t even learning anything related to “human sexuality and responsibility.” K-2 lessons are on hold as the district works to revise lessons based on recent legislation.

Austin ISD is in the process of updating its human sexuality and responsibility curriculum as a whole . The district’s program provides information and skill development for students in kindergarten through grade 12. Instruction is given annually in November and December for elementary and middle school students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 82

Sarcastic Bitch
2d ago

No one has a right to pass out candy or condoms to any ones children without parents consent. The person who be arrested. But what get me also a person wearing a costume on school property. This could have turned out really bad. If it hasn't already.

Reply
23
Donna Faye Wulf King
1d ago

What is happening in our country? I have never heard of anything more ridiculous and pushing our children towards sex at an early age and using the day of Jesus resurrection is blasphemy.

Reply
10
Queen Bee
2d ago

No candy or confoms..condoms.. candy might have been laced with drugs..who would the suspect be? The Easter bunny?

Reply
19
Related
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Condoms#Sex Education Curriculum#Gullett Elementary School#Kxan Photo#Aisd
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy