$300 checks are on the way. Here’s what you need to know

Delawareans will soon receive $300 checks thanks to a bipartisan direct relief bill signed Thursday by Gov. John Carney.

The bill , aimed at helping Delawareans faced with high gas prices and soaring inflation, consists of a one-time payment to every state taxpayer who filed a 2020 tax return.

“Delaware families are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” Carney said. “These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.”

Lawmakers say residents who filed 2020 taxes can expect to receive the money from the Department of Finance by the end of May.

Seniors and residents who didn’t earn enough to file taxes in 2020 will also receive payments, though they’ll have to wait several months while the state sets up a system to verify their identities and request the funds.

Taxpayers do not have to take additional action to receive the $300 check. Married couples who file jointly will receive $600.

Payments will be sent by mail to the most recent address on file with the Division of Revenue.

The payment is expected to go to 600,000 tax filers with an additional 150,000 being eligible once the state sets up the verification process.

“While our economic recovery has been strong in many ways, it has also slammed residents with new challenges of increasing costs in almost every facet of their life,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Delaware City. “Residents have seen increased costs at grocery stores and at the gas pump, but fortunately, we as a state are in a position to provide some assistance.”

Republicans were supportive of the measure, too.

“With prices of gasoline, food, and other necessities continuing to rise, the General Assembly needed to act quickly,” said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, R-Ocean View. “I’m proud of the work each of the caucuses in the legislature accomplished to provide much needed relief to Delawareans.”

“This rebate will return approximately $230 million to Delaware citizens,” said House Minority Leader Danny Short, R-Seaford. “My members believe this initiative should be the first significant step in a process to better balance the cost of providing state services and easing the tax burden on all Delawareans.”

The state has created a website to answer questions and provide information about the rebate. Click here to visit the site.