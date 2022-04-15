ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

$300 checks are on the way. Here’s what you need to know

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029Ezp_0fAN2V1t00

Photo/Getty Images

Delawareans will soon receive $300 checks thanks to a bipartisan direct relief bill signed Thursday by Gov. John Carney.

The bill , aimed at helping Delawareans faced with high gas prices and soaring inflation, consists of a one-time payment to every state taxpayer who filed a 2020 tax return.

“Delaware families are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” Carney said. “These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.”

Lawmakers say residents who filed 2020 taxes can expect to receive the money from the Department of Finance by the end of May.

Seniors and residents who didn’t earn enough to file taxes in 2020 will also receive payments, though they’ll have to wait several months while the state sets up a system to verify their identities and request the funds.

Taxpayers do not have to take additional action to receive the $300 check. Married couples who file jointly will receive $600.

Payments will be sent by mail to the most recent address on file with the Division of Revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28baFH_0fAN2V1t00

Lawmakers stand behind Gov. John Carney Thursday as he signs House Bill 360, the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program.

The payment is expected to go to 600,000 tax filers with an additional 150,000 being eligible once the state sets up the verification process.

“While our economic recovery has been strong in many ways, it has also slammed residents with new challenges of increasing costs in almost every facet of their life,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Delaware City. “Residents have seen increased costs at grocery stores and at the gas pump, but fortunately, we as a state are in a position to provide some assistance.”

Republicans were supportive of the measure, too.

“With prices of gasoline, food, and other necessities continuing to rise, the General Assembly needed to act quickly,” said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, R-Ocean View. “I’m proud of the work each of the caucuses in the legislature accomplished to provide much needed relief to Delawareans.”

“This rebate will return approximately $230 million to Delaware citizens,” said House Minority Leader Danny Short, R-Seaford. “My members believe this initiative should be the first significant step in a process to better balance the cost of providing state services and easing the tax burden on all Delawareans.”

The state has created a website to answer questions and provide information about the rebate. Click here to visit the site.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Lawmakers announce plan to give every Delaware taxpayer $300

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday announced a plan to give every Delaware taxpayer $300 in direct economic relief. The relief plan, which would send direct payments to every Delawarean who filed a 2020 tax return, has the backing of Gov. John Carney.  Legislation is currently being drafted to enable relief payments. A bill is expected to be introduced during ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Lawmakers work to ensure low-income, disabled get relief checks

When Bridgeville resident Debra Dawson learned that Delaware lawmakers had announced a plan to give every Delawarean $300 in direct financial relief, she was elated.  Dawson, 61, relies entirely on Social Security Disability Insurance to live. She worked since she was 16 and paid into the system for decades. In 2012, a series of debilitating health events forced Dawson into ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Town Square LIVE News

House overwhelmingly approves $300 relief rebate bill

  The Delaware Relief Rebate Program, which will use state surplus funds to offer every Delaware resident taxpayer a one-time direct payment of $300, passed in the House of Representatives Thursday. House Bill 360 will result in the issuance of a one-time payment to every Delaware resident taxpayer who filed personal income tax returns for tax year 2020. It also ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to remove double registration requirement passes Senate

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections passed in the State Senate Tuesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, voters who live within town limits would be able to vote in municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the town.  The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Hocker
Town Square LIVE News

Bipartisan bill would cut realty transfer tax by 25%

Photo/Andy Dean Photography A bill introduced into the state House of Representatives would cut by 25% the taxes paid because of the sale of a home. Introduced by Rep. Bill Bush, D-Dover, House Bill 358 would make law of something Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek South, has been preaching for years: reducing the cost of Delaware’s real estate transfer tax ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Osienski’s joint bills make another run at legalizing pot

Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark Some thought this year’s fight to legalize marijuana in Delaware was over after House Bill 305 failed in the General Assembly last month.  It’s not.  Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, has since developed new legislation – and a new strategy – that could result in a different outcome. Newly introduced House Bills 371 and 372 would have ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Chiefs oppose new version of police bill of rights

Police officers are not on board with a revised bill to amend Delaware’s Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights. The bill would open police misconduct records for the public to view and create two tiers of community review boards, each with the power to examine law enforcement agencies’ handling of officer misconduct cases and make recommendations for improvements. Police misconduct ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Drop in COVID-19 cases, federal money means changes in Delaware

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Delaware, the state is shifting its weekly stats update to monthly. The next one will come out April 22. The Friday announcement also said the federal program that reimbursed providers for testing and vaccinating uninsured people will stop at 11:59 p.m. April 5. That means some providers may stop ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Inflation#The Department Of Finance#The Division Of Revenue#House
Town Square LIVE News

Smith, Kowalko both draft bills to create inspector general

Two bills set to be filed in the General Assembly would create an inspector general’s office in Delaware to investigate claims of waste, fraud, abuse and corruption within state government.  Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, said while Delaware already has a state auditor and attorney general, the inspector general’s office would “fill a gap in their coverage.”   “The inspector general ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Tenant right to counsel bill released from House committee

A bill to guarantee tenants the right to legal counsel in eviction proceedings was released from the House Housing and Community Affairs Committee Wednesday. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 101 will now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration.  Among other things, the bill: Creates a right to legal representation for renters facing eviction whose household income is ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill banning use of gender for car insurance rates passes Senate

A lengthy and heated debate on the Senate floor Tuesday preceded the passage of a bill that would make it illegal for car insurers in Delaware to use gender as a factor when determining customers’ premiums. Senate Bill 231, sponsored by Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Talleyville, came at the recommendation of State Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, who said in a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Paid leave bill to be walked through House committee

The Healthy Delaware Families Act is expected to proceed to the House Appropriations Committee despite not receiving the requisite number of votes in the House Health and Human Development Committee Wednesday. Photo/Getty Images. The bill to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program faced a slight hiccup on its journey to becoming law Wednesday. The Healthy Delaware Families ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Town Square LIVE News

Paid leave bill heads to Carney for signature

Photo/Kristina Paukshtite, Pexels The bill to create a paid family and medical leave program in Delaware passed in the House of Representatives Thursday by a margin of 29 to 11. Three Republicans, Reps. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, Kevin Hensley, R-Odessa, and Mike Ramone, R-Hockessin, voted in favor of the legislation.  Because the House voted to add an amendment, the bill ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s new to-go alcohol law takes effect April 1

Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head Brewery. Restaurants, brewpubs, taverns and taprooms in Delaware will permanently be able to serve to-go alcoholic beverages beginning April 1.  House Bill 290, which passed in January, allows food and drink establishments to sell alcoholic beverages in transactions for take-out, curbside, or drive-through service and to use outdoor seating for serving food and drinks. To-go ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bentz reverses course: Pot bill to get full public hearing

Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana Concerned citizens will have a chance to offer public comment on a marijuana legalization bill after all.  Multiple lawmakers walked out of the House Health and Human Development Committee Wednesday after the majority of the committee’s members voted to release the bill without first hearing public comments.  During the meeting, a House attorney said rules do ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
435
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy