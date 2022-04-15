ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Door by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Monona RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST-CENTRAL IOWA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Cedar, Thurston, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Colfax, Dodge and Washington. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fall River County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Fall River County Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, AND 322 .Warm, dry, and breezy to windy conditions may develop on Tuesday afternoon as a front crosses the region. Relative humidity values will likely drop to near 15 percent, while southwest to west winds of 15 to 25 mph could gust as high as 35 mph at times. This combination may produce critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and early evening hours. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, AND 322 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains and 322 Fall River County Area. * WINDS...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Bryce Canyon Country and South Central Utah. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on all area lakes. Patchy blowing dust may limit visibility at times.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally high amounts of 10 to 14 inches above 5500 feet elevation. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Cascades including portions of highways 62 near Crater Lake, and highways 230 and 130 near Diamond Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected Monday evening with up to 1 inch per hour accumulations possible at times. Periods of heavy snow combined with gusty winds may result in near white out conditions at times Monday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Saline Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Horry County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to noon EDT today. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/09 AM 7.1 1.5 1.8 4-5 Minor 18/10 PM 6.8 1.2 0.4 3 None 19/10 AM 5.5 -0.1 0.4 2 None 19/11 PM 6.4 0.8 0.2 2 None 20/11 AM 5.3 -0.3 0.4 2 None 20/11 PM 6.3 0.7 0.4 2 None
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far eastern Klamath County and western and southern Lake County, mostly across higher terrain and near Summer Lake. This includes Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy