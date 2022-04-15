Special Weather Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Horry County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to noon EDT today. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/09 AM 7.1 1.5 1.8 4-5 Minor 18/10 PM 6.8 1.2 0.4 3 None 19/10 AM 5.5 -0.1 0.4 2 None 19/11 PM 6.4 0.8 0.2 2 None 20/11 AM 5.3 -0.3 0.4 2 None 20/11 PM 6.3 0.7 0.4 2 None

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO