Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Hocking, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike; Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PIKE AND CENTRAL SCIOTO COUNTIES At 208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lucasville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Portsmouth, New Boston, Piketon, Rosemount, Clarktown, Lucasville, Beaver, Wakefield, Lombardsville, Stockdale, Minford, West Portsmouth, State Route 335 at State Route 776, Givens, Mcdermott, Portsmouth Regional Airport, Bear Creek, Linn and Germany. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
