Portsmouth, VA

Man shot Friday morning in Portsmouth

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting Friday morning in the area of George Washington Highway and Hanbury Avenue.

Police were first notified after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 10:10 a.m. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting happened in the area of the 4100 block of George Washington Highway.

There’s currently no suspect information at this time.

