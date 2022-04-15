ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Syndergaard gives unbelievable tribute to late Nick Adenhart in first start

By Evan Desai
 2 days ago

Everyone saw Noah Syndergaard absolutely DEAL in his first start with the LA Angels on Saturday, but a great stat line was far from the best part of his debut outing. The best part was on the day that he did it. He did it on the 13th anniversary of Angels'...

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What happened to the New York Yankees?

I don’t know if I’m going to be shouting into the endless abyss here or if readers are going to come for my head for what I’m about to say, but I have to get something off my chest: I don’t find this Yankees team particularly fun to watch anymore. Since the start of the 2020 season, it feels to me that the life has been sucked out of this organization. I still genuinely love a lot of players on this roster, and am still obviously a huge fan, but I increasingly find myself getting more than a little frustrated with the general listlessness with which they seem to play the game. Or, rather, the general listlessness that I perceive, because I don’t doubt that they genuinely do care about the game. How did I get to this point?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jered Weaver
Person
Nick Adenhart
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Nolan Ryan
Ian Desmond retires after disappointing Colorado Rockies tenure

It would be easy to forget that Ian Desmond was still considered an “active” player. The former Colorado Rockies utility man/financial drain had opted out of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Covid related concerns. Then, the Rockies allowed him to enter free agency, turning down a $15 million option for the 2022 season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge heads to Yankees' bench on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge will rest against his rivals after Aaron Hicks was picked as Friday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Judge has produced a .324 expected average and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets looks on during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

LOOK: Mets unveil statue honoring Hall of Famer Tom Seaver at home opener

Prior to Friday's home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Mets unveiled a status honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field. The bronze statue is 10 feet high and 13 1/2 feet long and emulates Seaver's famous pitching motion. "Hello, Tom. It's so nice...
MLB
NJ.com

Mets injuries: Possible COVID outbreak; Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker updates

Here are some pre-game updates from Citi Field as the New York Mets get ready to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in their home opener:. Newsday’s Tim Healey: “Sources: The Mets had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and a bunch of players and coaches are close contacts. They’re waiting to get test results back. Some players might not be available today.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Larger than life: Mets unveil Seaver statue at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — The Franchise is finally on display outside Citi Field. A long-awaited statue of pitcher Tom Seaver was unveiled Friday by the New York Mets in a 40-minute ceremony that began about 2 1/2 hours before their home opener against Arizona. With thousands of fans gathered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez diagnosed with cancer, stepping down from booth

Buck Martinez, a broadcaster covering the Toronto Blue Jays, will be stepping away from the booth to take care of his health after his recent cancer diagnosis. Following a recent cancer diagnosis, Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez will be stepping away from the booth so that he can focus on receiving treatments and so that he can take care of his health.
HEALTH
