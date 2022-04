SPOKANE, Wash. – About 2,600 junior Bloomies took the sidewalks of the Spokane Falls Community College. The Jr. Bloomsday race came back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic started. The race had more than 1,000 kids compared to the last race in 2019. Kids ran more than a mile and at the end of the race,...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO