Virginia Hospital Center has a new name, announcing on Friday that it’s rebranding itself as VHC Health. “It is important that our brand accurately represents the health system’s mission and vision for the future,” Chris Lane, VHC Health’s president and CEO, said in a news release, adding that the new name reflects the community-centered health care that the medical system offers across Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO