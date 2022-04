Dance editor Rachel Saltz will take on the classical music portfolio as well. Rachel grew up in San Diego and studied South Asian languages and civilizations at the University of Chicago. She attended film school at Columbia University, where her short film, “Gold Mountain,” about Chinese laundrymen in New York in the early 1900s, won a student Academy Award. During her film school years, she spent many nights at Film Forum and at the Metropolitan Opera in the fourth ring.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO