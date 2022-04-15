ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Covent Garden conductor: My brother is building barricades in Ukraine

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer mother, father and brother had been hiding in a bunker in their garden that has survived since it was built during the First World War by German soldiers. In peacetime, the family used it as a vegetable...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Slipped Disc

Ukraine orchestra player is killed, aged 38

Nikolay Zvyagintsev was orchestra pianist of the Donetsk State Philharmonic. We have this report of his death from Alexander Paretsky, Artistic Director of the Donetsk Philharmonic:. Unbearable pain today overcomes me and everyone who knew Nikolay Zvyagintsev, a great artist of the Donetsk Philharmonic. And he was known by many…
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covent Garden#Ukraine#Barricades#Royal Opera House#Times#German
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
CBS News

96-year-old who endured four concentration camps during the Holocaust killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine

Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed last Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Russian forces shelled the city, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. During World War II, Romanchenko survived the concentration camps at Buchenwald, Dora-Mittelbau, Peenemünde and Bergen-Belson, the memorials for the Buchenwald and Dora-Mittelbau camps said Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Notre-Dame Repair Crews Discover an Ancient Graveyard With a Sealed Sarcophagus

Repair crews at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, which tragically caught fire in 2019, discovered an ancient graveyard filled with tombs, including a “completely preserved, human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead,” reports Barbie Latza Nadeau of the Daily Beast. The sarcophagus was buried below the central nave, where crews were digging footing holes for the scaffolding needed to reconstruct the cathedral’s roof and spire that collapsed during the fire.
RELIGION
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
lonelyplanet.com

Sealed tomb discovered in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to be unlocked

A sealed sarcophagus discovered beneath the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to be unlocked, French archaeologists announced on Thursday. We've seen enough movies to put us off poking into mysterious sealed tombs. Mummies. Curses. Too much spooky potential to unleash on 2022. But French scientists, swayed by anthropology and not Hollywood tropes, are going ahead with plans to unlock the sarcophagus discovered below the paving stone floor of Notre Dame last month.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy