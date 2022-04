There’s an element of spectacle and obsession, perhaps even a bit of madness, in the work of Astrid and Eddy Sykes, founders of the multidisciplinary Mexico City–based firm wrinkleMX. Tucked discreetly behind the historical façade of an early-20th-century building on the outskirts of the Mexican capital, the duplex apartment that the designers crafted for a young family is a tour de force of materials exploration and sculptural brio, astonishing and completely sui generis. The kitchen alone, with its folded planes of brass and a marble island that reads like a Mayan sacrificial altar, is worthy of a dissertation on eccentricity, experiential design, and structural derring-do.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO