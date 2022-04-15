ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

New partnership spurs BCCC Barber Academy

By Attila Nemecz, Beaufort County Community College
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, N.C.— ​Beaufort County Community College is partnering with Tapers, Fades, Beards & Baldies in Chocowinity to start the BCCC Barber Academy​.

The anticipated program will complement the college’s existing cosmetology program. The program is scheduled to begin June 1, and classes will take place Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with Saturday hours from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Interested students should contact the Division of Continuing Education by emailing continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu or calling 252-940-6375 to add their name to the waiting list.

The Barber Academy curriculum is a three-semester program focusing on hair care, shampooing, cutting and styling, along with instructional components in shaving, beard and mustaches trimming and cutting, facial massage, hair treatments, hygiene and professional ethics. Advanced classes will cover coloring, hairpieces, and scalp treatments.  Instruction is a combination of lecture and hands-on training. Following initial classes, students will be able to work with clients in the newly renovated lab facilities. When they complete the 1,528-hour program, they can take the North Carolina Board of Barbering Examiners exam to qualify as an apprentice. Employment is available in barbershops and related businesses. Scholarships are available to cover books, fees, textbooks, and supply kits.

The new partnership is similar to one Beaufort established with Diamond N-D Rough to start its Industrial Sewing and Upholstery Academy, wherein the classes are held off-campus and taught by professionals working in the field. These partnerships can reduce the start-up time of a new program by using existing facilities instead of building new labs or classrooms on campus. The partnerships also provide a second income stream for small businesses to help them diversify their business model, helping to even out seasonal business cycles.

“We are extremely excited to partner with a local business partner to offer our community a Barber Academy training program,” said Dr. Stacey Gerard, VP of Continuing Education. “The barber profession has existed for generations and is a well-respected career pathway that offers flexible hours and rewarding work in a creative industry. Our partnership with Mr. William Stokes and Tapers, Fades, Beards, and Baldies allows us to provide this affordable, short-term workforce training leading to excellent employment opportunities for any individual interested in this career field.”

The barbering program is covered under the Beaufort Promise, as are other 50+ hour certification courses. As the program is hosted under the college’s Division of Continuing Education, students will only need to fill out a one-page registration form to apply for the class.​ Registration is currently taking place for all summer classes, including Industrial Upholstery Level 1 and Level 2. Interested students should contact Continuing Education by emailing continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu or calling 252-940-6375.

Education
