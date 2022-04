BOWLING GREEN — Former Bowling Green High School strength coach Zachary Gibson is under investigation for inappropriate contact, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said. “I don't know where that investigation is going to lead us,” Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. “So at this point, I can just confirm that we are doing an investigation about some inappropriate contact with someone, and that's what we're doing at this point.”

