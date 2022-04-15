ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Claima Stories Dares Entrepreneurs to Dream Big

By Shenequa A. Golding
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people choose to chase their dreams, while others decide to build theirs. For Bimma Williams and BJ Frogozo, the latter was their only option. But growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Terre Haute, Indiana, respectively, didn’t exactly provide an environment for networking or robust culture. Yet what these budding...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Indiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CBS Philly

How Pandemic-Fueled Pokémon Hobby Led South Jersey Father-Son To Create Card Collecting App

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Sports card collectors can hit a home run with a new app. They can instantly learn the value of their collection. It’s like going to a card show on their phone. It’s believed that the Greek philosopher Plato is responsible for the saying, “Necessity, is the mother of invention.” Well in Haddonfield, a pandemic-fueled Pokémon hobby may result in the next great app. Ten-year-old Charlie Mann is the one who started collecting Pokémon cards during the pandemic, but he soon came across a problem. “So me and my dad were like really struggling to find the prices of cards,”...
HOBBIES
Eater

The Charm of Watching Kids Running Mundane Food Errands on ‘Old Enough’

I’ve spent the better part of two weekends watching young Japanese children run mundane errands, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Old Enough (marketed as Hajimete no Otsukai, or “My First Errand,” in Japan), is a recent viral sensation on Netflix — but it’s been a phenomenon in Japan for 30 years, where something like a fifth of the population tunes in each broadcast. In the show, children from the ages of 2 to 4 are sent out on their own to navigate often-food-related chores, such as picking up a few items from the grocery store, or delivering a forgotten sushi apron to their parents’ restaurant. The tasks are relatively simple (and crews of scouts and photographers are on hand to add an additional element of safety), but their scope reaches far beyond what similarly aged children in America would handle solo, whether it be taking the bus unaccompanied, walking several kilometers up steep stills and steps, or shopping and paying for items independently.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Nike#Interscope Records#Black And Brown
Complex

Cardi B Showcases Drill Flow in Video for Kay Flock’s New Song “Shake It” f/ Dougie B and Bory300

Bronx native Cardi B has joined rising drill MC Kay Flock on his hard-hitting new song “Shake It,” which also features Dougie B and Bory300. The track sees Cardi come out swinging with her take on New York’s ever-evolving drill scene. The video, which dropped alongside the track, keeps things simple with the rappers performing their respective verses minus Flock himself, albeit with some slick editing that keeps the clip moving at a breakneck pace. The video was directed by Jochi Saca and features a cameo from B-Lovee. The Elias Beats-produced song samples Akon’s track “Banaza (Belly Dancer),” making great use of the 2005 track.
BRONX, NY
Connecticut Public

From a molasses flood to 'Titanic,' 6 podcasts that offer a glimpse into kids' minds

From discussions about teen mental health to explorations on the possibility of alien life, the 2022 Student Podcast Challenge offers a glimpse into the mind of kids and teens from across the country. This year, the contest received well over 7,500 minutes of podcasting from 45 states and the District of Columbia. While all the entries spotlight a different topic, one thing is clear: we need to listen to kids more often – and we don't often get the chance to.
KIDS
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – April 18th

Keep those kids entertained this week! Here are some local neighborhood suggestion for school vacation week! https://caughtinsouthie.com/features/april-vacation-ideas-in-the-neighborhood/. Celebrate 420. This Wednesday is 420! Stop by Pure Oasis to celebrate! They will have a live DJ in the shop, be giving away FREE t-shirts for the first 420 guests, (10) $25...
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Revolve Festival Influencers Complain About Conditions

It’s unclear if any festival could be as worse as the fraudulent Fyre Festival in 2017, but apparently, you can’t knock other festivals for lack of trying. According to Los Angeles Magazine’s Joseph Kapsch, influencers were complaining about the conditions at Revolve Festival, which took place this weekend in La Quinta, California.
LA QUINTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Wellgosh Highlights Latest Looks From Billionaire Boys Club, Evisu & More

Fresh from showcasing its best mid-season gear from Aries, Stüssy and Wacko Maria last month, Wellgosh returns with a fresh selection of gear from the likes of Billionaire Boys Club, Evisu, Brain Dead and more. For the last few months, Wellgosh has been sharing some of its favourite looks...
APPAREL
The Fiction Addiction

Upcoming Fiction Review: The Lies I Tell

The Lies I Tell(cover art from the publisher) The Lies I Tell, by Julie Clark, is a social manipulation thriller. This is exactly the kind of suspense novel I like to read, full of tension and secrets, with no guts or gore.
PC Gamer

Exclusive Magic: The Gathering card reveal: Swindler's Scheme

With the newest Magic: the Gathering set, the demon heads of mafia families rule a glittering noir city. In this plane, five families are the core of both story and mechanics, serving a similar tri-color function to past examples. Like the shards and clans from Shards of Alara and Khans of Tarkir, their identities and flavor are central to the expansion. The cool factor is certainly there too this time, from the spooky limousines to the high class parties thrown by the Cabaretti family.
HOBBIES
Complex

Trippie Redd Slams ‘C-List’ Rappers for Low Album Sales, Calls Them ‘Avengers of Trash’

Last week was a big release time for rap, with Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, Vince Staples, Wiz Khalifa, and EST Gee and 42 Dugg releasing projects. While the artists’ brought in sales, none of them garnered enough to reach the top position on the U.S. charts. Trippie Redd recently made note of that, taking to his Instagram Story to tease the “C-list” rappers’ sales, calling them the “Avengers of trash.”
CELEBRITIES
Fstoppers

How to Get Started in the Business of Photography

Starting a photography business is about a lot more than simply being good with a camera and finding people to pay you for your skills. If it is something you are interested in but you have no idea how to get started, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced professional photographer discussing some advice he would give up-and-coming pros.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Californian

Photo Essay: Surfing

In the year since I learned to surf last April, I’ve gotten to explore surf towns and beautiful, tucked away beaches all over California. I am originally from Minnesota, so I have experienced the child-like joy of catching waves as well as the utterly serene moments in between for the first time. This photo essay is intended to be a love letter to surfing, an ode to all those moments out on the ocean filled with excitement and with peace, amongst community and in solitude.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Pusha-T Reveals New Grill Worth Nearly 6 Figures

It’s album season for Pusha-T, and while the artist is preparing to gift fans with his heavily anticipated project It’s Almost Dry, he also decided to gift himself with some new jewelry. The “Diet Coke” rapper took to Instagram to share his new intricate grill that was designed...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy