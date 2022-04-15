Fundraiser Launched For Kutztown University Student Struck By Car On Campus

"Ollie" Hope McKeone Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A fundraiser has been launched for a Kutztown University student who was struck by a car on campus Sunday, April 10.

"Ollie" Hope McKeone was suddenly struck by the vehicle while in the crosswalk of the main intersection on campus, Barbara Courtney wrote on a GoFundMe.

The senior was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, the page says.

"Brought out of sedation, Ollie initially has been responsive, which, of course, is a good sign," Courtney wrote.

"As a projected positive outcome, Ollie will endure multiple surgeries and a long hospitalization, followed by rehabilitation. She fares as best as can be expected with the most urgent life-threatening issues, however, her condition remains critical."

University officials told WFMZ that they intend to investigate all aspects of campus security, including traffic on Kutztown Road.

The GoFundMe is still awaiting its first donation as of Friday, April 15.

"When Ollie comes out of this and realizes the impact she has already made on so many, it will give her strength and fortitude for her future success," Courtney notes.

