ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Fundraiser Launched For Kutztown University Student Struck By Car On Campus

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEpCj_0fAMv0ZY00
"Ollie" Hope McKeone Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A fundraiser has been launched for a Kutztown University student who was struck by a car on campus Sunday, April 10.

"Ollie" Hope McKeone was suddenly struck by the vehicle while in the crosswalk of the main intersection on campus, Barbara Courtney wrote on a GoFundMe.

The senior was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, the page says.

"Brought out of sedation, Ollie initially has been responsive, which, of course, is a good sign," Courtney wrote.

"As a projected positive outcome, Ollie will endure multiple surgeries and a long hospitalization, followed by rehabilitation. She fares as best as can be expected with the most urgent life-threatening issues, however, her condition remains critical."

University officials told WFMZ that they intend to investigate all aspects of campus security, including traffic on Kutztown Road.

The GoFundMe is still awaiting its first donation as of Friday, April 15.

"When Ollie comes out of this and realizes the impact she has already made on so many, it will give her strength and fortitude for her future success," Courtney notes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

reality truth
2d ago

Drive through Kutztown campus on a regular basis and I stop way before the crosswalk when I see the kids at the crosswalk and it is infuriating to see other drivers that dont even slow down. I imagine how I feel about my own children when I see those students.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Kutztown, PA
Education
City
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kutztown University#Charity#Wfmz
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
252K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy