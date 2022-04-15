Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.8 None 19/12 AM 7.9 2.2 2.1 Moderate 19/12 PM 4.9 -0.8 0.4 None 20/12 AM 5.5 -0.2 -0.2 None 20/01 PM 4.2 -1.5 -0.1 None 21/01 AM 5.8 0.1 0.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.6 None 18/11 PM 7.4 2.8 2.0 Moderate 19/11 AM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None 20/12 AM 4.8 0.2 -0.5 None 20/12 PM 3.5 -1.2 -0.4 None 21/01 AM 5.0 0.3 -0.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 4.2 0.2 0.2 None 18/11 PM 6.5 2.5 1.8 Moderate 19/11 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.1 None 19/11 PM 4.1 0.1 -0.8 None 20/11 AM 2.9 -1.1 -0.7 None 21/12 AM 4.1 0.1 -0.6 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.6 None 18/10 PM 7.6 2.5 1.8 Moderate 19/11 AM 4.7 -0.4 0.2 None 19/11 PM 5.2 0.1 -0.5 None 20/11 AM 3.7 -1.4 -0.5 None 21/12 AM 5.2 0.1 -0.3 None

KENT COUNTY, DE ・ 2 HOURS AGO