Broome County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; McKean; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 to 5 inches. The valleys will get the least while the ridge tops will get the most snow. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will be during the late afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates may be up to 1 inch per hour for a brief time. Accumulations will be greatest on the higher elevations.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Wapello by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Wapello; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Expected Early This Morning Across Portions of Southeastern Iowa Patchy dense fog is expected across portions of south central into southeast Iowa through 6am, with reduced visibilities down to a quarter mile. Conditions are expected to improve prior to sunrise as a boundary moves through the area. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches across the highest of mountain elevations. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snowfall of up to 1-2 inches is possible Monday night into Tuesday across the higher mountain elevations.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.8 None 19/12 AM 7.9 2.2 2.1 Moderate 19/12 PM 4.9 -0.8 0.4 None 20/12 AM 5.5 -0.2 -0.2 None 20/01 PM 4.2 -1.5 -0.1 None 21/01 AM 5.8 0.1 0.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.6 None 18/11 PM 7.4 2.8 2.0 Moderate 19/11 AM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None 20/12 AM 4.8 0.2 -0.5 None 20/12 PM 3.5 -1.2 -0.4 None 21/01 AM 5.0 0.3 -0.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 4.2 0.2 0.2 None 18/11 PM 6.5 2.5 1.8 Moderate 19/11 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.1 None 19/11 PM 4.1 0.1 -0.8 None 20/11 AM 2.9 -1.1 -0.7 None 21/12 AM 4.1 0.1 -0.6 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.6 None 18/10 PM 7.6 2.5 1.8 Moderate 19/11 AM 4.7 -0.4 0.2 None 19/11 PM 5.2 0.1 -0.5 None 20/11 AM 3.7 -1.4 -0.5 None 21/12 AM 5.2 0.1 -0.3 None
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Sullivan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Sullivan County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected between 10 PM EDT through 4 AM EDT. Rates of one inch per hour are likely.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Saline Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Mainland Hyde; Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to 2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, areas along the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the western Pamlico Sound, Pungo and lower Pamlico Rivers. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding may occur again with the Wednesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/04 PM 6.9 0.2 0.6 None 19/04 AM 8.7 2.0 1.4 Minor 19/05 PM 6.6 -0.1 0.4 None 20/05 AM 7.3 0.6 0.0 None 20/06 PM 5.9 -0.8 -0.1 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/04 AM 8.3 0.6 -0.3 None 18/05 PM 7.7 -0.0 0.1 None 19/05 AM 9.9 2.2 1.2 Minor 19/05 PM 8.5 0.8 1.1 None 20/06 AM 9.7 2.0 1.0 Minor 20/06 PM 7.8 0.1 0.6 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Community Policy