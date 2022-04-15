ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State reaches $2 million settlement with additional Strauss survivors

By Joe Clark
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASJCe_0fAMu1Yu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University has announced it has reached two settlements with dozens of additional survivors in cases involving former physician Dr. Richard Strauss .

The school released Friday that it and 57 additional survivors had settled on agreements totaling $1.995 million.

Ohio State Strauss victims march with sexual assault survivors at Michigan game

The school says it and 289 survivors have agreed to a total of $59.79 million in resolutions.

“Our deepest gratitude goes to the survivors of Strauss’ abuse for their courage in coming forward,” said Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson. “They brought this terrible abuse to light, and the university is committed to continuing to work toward restorative justice.”

With these latest two agreements, an anticipated 57 survivors from seven lawsuits, have settled for $35,000 on average. The schools states no taxpayer, tuition or restricted donor funds have been utilized for the settlements.

Strauss , who died by suicide in 2005, has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of OSU students during the 1980s and ’90s when he worked as a physician at the student health center and as a team doctor for wrestling and other sports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Strauss
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Ohio State University#Wcmh#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Kai Saunders commits prior to Spring Game

Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy