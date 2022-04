SHREVEPORT, La. - Tasha Myers, the mother of slain stand-out Huntington High School athlete Devin Myers, is forming a new non-profit in his honor called Friends of Devin. The organization is aimed to offer grief support for those affected by gun violence as well as providing positive opportunities and activities for Shreveport youth. Devin Myers was killed March 3 on a street near his home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

