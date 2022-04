I’m responding to Sound Off. It is 11:30. I’m at (State Road) 44 where the interchange is to the Veterans Expressway. Oh my God, look at all the traffic. A pickup truck and one car are getting off the (Suncoast) Parkway. Wow, where’s all the traffic they said was going to come off the parkway?

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO