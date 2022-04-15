ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

‘Simply unconscionable’: Man accused of shooting neighbor’s dog in front of 10-year-old girl

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he shot his neighbor’s dog as its owners, including a 10-year-old girl, looked on in shock. John Fazzini, 61, of Aurora, Illinois, was arraigned Wednesday in Bond Court on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless discharge of a firearm,...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Minn. Murder Suspect Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire at Work, Calling Her a 'Witch'

A Minnesota mother of three was stabbed and set on fire at her workplace — and police say that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for her death. Authorities tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was at her job as a receiving specialist at a warehouse on Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog#Cruelty To Animals#Whdh#Bond Court#Dupage State#Aurora Police#German
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy