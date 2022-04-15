ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention: HUGE Rummage Sale Full of Fantastic Finds on Saturday

By Sarah J
 3 days ago
Come one, come all and rummage through the donations of the Yakima community for a great cause. Children's Miracle Network! Mr. Davis is making their final push to hit their fundraising goal of $25,000, they are only $9,000 away, for the local non-profit and they would love your help!....

