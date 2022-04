New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone managed to get ejected from Friday's game after it already ended. The Yankees lost 2-1 in 11 innings after closer Aroldis Chapman issued a bases-loaded walk on a borderline pitch. Immediately following the call, Boone emerged from the dugout and got in the face of home plate umpire Tom Hallion. The two exchanged words as Boone followed him off the field.

