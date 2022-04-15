Construction begins on Glenn McConnell Widening Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A major road project designed to relieve traffic congestion on Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley is underway.

Charleston County officials have announced the start of construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project.

The project aims to improve 2 miles of the road by widening it from four to six lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

Charleston County also lists the following pending improvements to the roadway:

The widening of Glenn McConnell Parkway from four lanes to six lanes starting west of Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.

Stoplight upgrades to three existing intersections and the addition of one new stoplight at Essex Farms Drive.

Multi-modal improvements include the construction of seven bus stops with shelters and bus pull-outs.

Installation of a 10-foot-wide multi-use path (bicycles and pedestrians) adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway that will provide connectivity with existing sidewalks at Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

Roadway drainage modifications and improvements.

Improved landscaping and irrigation systems throughout the corridor.

In May, the next phase of the project will begin which includes shoulder work on the westbound side of the parkway.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through the construction zone.

The project’s progress can be followed here .

