ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Construction begins on Glenn McConnell Widening Project

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCvp3_0fAMp1fX00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A major road project designed to relieve traffic congestion on Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley is underway.

Charleston County officials have announced the start of construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project.

The project aims to improve 2 miles of the road by widening it from four to six lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

Charleston County also lists the following pending improvements to the roadway:

  • The widening of Glenn McConnell Parkway from four lanes to six lanes starting west of Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.
  • Stoplight upgrades to three existing intersections and the addition of one new stoplight at Essex Farms Drive.
  • Multi-modal improvements include the construction of seven bus stops with shelters and bus pull-outs.
  • Installation of a 10-foot-wide multi-use path (bicycles and pedestrians) adjacent to the eastbound lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway that will provide connectivity with existing sidewalks at Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.
  • Roadway drainage modifications and improvements.
  • Improved landscaping and irrigation systems throughout the corridor.

In May, the next phase of the project will begin which includes shoulder work on the westbound side of the parkway.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through the construction zone.

The project’s progress can be followed here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Happening today: Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Town Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council will host a town hall to give updates on the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project. With construction on Glenn McConnel Parkway set to begin this month, Councilmember Kylon Middleton will host the town hall in West Ashley, offering residents the chance to ask questions about the road project. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Central Illinois Proud

IDOT Peoria overpass construction begins March 28

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that more construction will be coming to the Peoria area Wednesday. According to an IDOT press release, construction on the Interstate 474/Illinois 6 overpasses at I-74 in Peoria will begin on March 28. The work will require lane...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Traffic
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bond given to man in Columbia mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was given bond Sunday afternoon after being detained in connection to Saturday’s Columbia mall shooting. We previously reported that Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. A bond hearing was held at 2 p.m. at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. The judge set a $25,000 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Irrigation Systems#Bees#Uban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County teacher suspended for wrapping legs around student while hugging him

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December of […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Decorated artist donates statue to City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new statue, which embodies a child’s joy and hope, is now on display at Joe Riley Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston. Artist Mary Whyte donated the bronze station of Lilly Jones to the City of Charleston. It was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Friday morning. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Leaders, elected officials unveil Sweetgrass Basket display at CHS International

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry community leaders and elected officials are hoping to create economic opportunities and promote peace. They’re hoping the goals will be accomplished through a sweetgrass basket display unveiling at the Charleston International Airport. Two sweetgrass baskets will help welcome millions of people to the Lowcountry each year. Leaders say the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police arrests man connected to Friday downtown shooting

UPDATE: APRIL 15 | 8:20 A.M. – Charleston PD arrested a man connected to the shooting Friday morning. No charges have been announced and an investigation is still ongoing. Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as News 2 receives more information. Count on 2 for updates. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where you can attend Easter sunrise service in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the Battery in downtown Charleston to Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville, churches across the Lowcountry will offer Easter sunrise services on Sunday. While most churches will hold Easter services, not all hold special sunrise sermons and celebrations. If you’re looking to celebrate the day as the golden sun rays rise […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III compete in skills competition, plus local amateur gets advice from Stewart Cink

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast. Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Virginia signs South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Stevenson’s signing Friday. The 6-foot-4 Stevenson will have one season of eligibility remaining. Stevenson spent his first two seasons at Wichita State and one season at Washington. He started every […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy