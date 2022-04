Hector Vega hit a double and a triple on the way to three RBI and two runs scored to lead Hoboken to a high-scoring victory on the road over McNair, 8-6. Kyle Venezuela went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk, finishing with one RBI and three runs scored while Mike D’Antonio singled with an RBI and a run scored for Hoboken (4-3), which scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to help secure the win.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO