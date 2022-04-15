ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man causes hours-long standoff at Beacon Hill medical center

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YLEc_0fAMoCpY00
Pacific Medical Center on Beacon Hill (Joe Mabel, Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Beacon Hill medical center for more than five hours on Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

At 8:44 a.m., officers from the south precinct were called to the Pacific Medical Centers building at 1200 12th Ave. S, for a man who had illegally entered a secured building, barricaded himself inside a third-floor office and threatened to shoot anyone who came inside.

Officers contained the area and evacuated employees.

Police said the man threatened to kill himself, shoot officers and fire gunshots through the door. He also said the only way he would leave the office was if police killed him, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

After a standoff of more than five hours, the man came out of the office.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for possible charges of felony harassment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police Department#Beacon Hill#Police Precinct
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Olympia police searching for killer of homeless woman

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are investigating the death of a young Olympia homeless woman as a homicide. Marea “Red” Hines’ family worried about her safety. For two years they said she chose to live in homeless encampments in Olympia and Tacoma. In March, someone saw the...
OLYMPIA, WA
AccuWeather

State trooper has had enough of winter ... and many people agree

An officer in Washington state summed up his sentiments on the late-falling snow with this expression, and it drew a litany of responses that amplified his point. Just days after an April snowstorm brought record-breaking snow to the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Trooper C. Thorson, a Public Information Officer for Yakima at the Washington State Patrol District 3, noticed an encore was in store for the winter weather.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person found dead inside Rainier Valley apartment

SEATTLE — One person was found dead inside an apartment in the Rainier Vista neighborhood of South Seattle. On Wednesday at 10:16 a.m., apartment staff checked inside a third-floor unit in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Staff called Seattle police and an officer and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy