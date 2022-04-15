Man causes hours-long standoff at Beacon Hill medical center

Pacific Medical Center on Beacon Hill (Joe Mabel, Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Beacon Hill medical center for more than five hours on Wednesday, according to Seattle police.

At 8:44 a.m., officers from the south precinct were called to the Pacific Medical Centers building at 1200 12th Ave. S, for a man who had illegally entered a secured building, barricaded himself inside a third-floor office and threatened to shoot anyone who came inside.

Officers contained the area and evacuated employees.

Police said the man threatened to kill himself, shoot officers and fire gunshots through the door. He also said the only way he would leave the office was if police killed him, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

After a standoff of more than five hours, the man came out of the office.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for possible charges of felony harassment.

©2022 Cox Media Group