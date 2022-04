Five years apart, the Cook Brothers will join NFL franchises via the NFL Draft. First, it was Dalvin, drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2nd Round of the 2017 event. Since his entry into the business, the older Cook ranks sixth in the NFL for yards from scrimmage and 17th in touchdowns. Next to Adrian Peterson’s MVP campaign in 2012, Cook authored one of the greatest Vikings seasons ever by a running back in 2020, tallying 1,918 total yards and 17 touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO