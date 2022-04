Science is important. As not only an integral part of a child’s learning development and to the future prosperity of our country; science and math fuels innovation. The benefits of STEM education – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – are widely recognized and considered the foundation to any successful education. However, the latest report from the National Science Board finds that the performance of U.S. students in STEM education continues to significantly lag behind that of students from other countries. This spells trouble for the US economy, but also for our children.

