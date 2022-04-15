ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Police: 81-year-old arrested for crash that killed Kansas man

Hutch Post
 2 days ago
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 2021 accident have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested 81-year-old Russell Peterson of Randolph, on a Riley County District Court Warrant...

