HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Solid Waste Director Megan Davidson let Hutch Post know that the landfill is closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to the forecasted high winds. The Reno County Solid Waste Department reserves the right to turn away all customers of municipal solid waste, construction/demolition waste material and any other potentially airborne solid wastes when there is a sustained wind speed above 45 miles per hour, or gusts above 50-55 miles per hour or before a forecasted wind of 45 miles per hour or above arrives.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO