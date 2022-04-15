Helicopters to fly low over Boston Marathon course in Wellesley

Wellesley College students will have to stick to their voices and signs to show their support for Boston Marathon runners for a second Boston Marathon in a row, according to WCVB. The college has a tradition that gained popularity in the 1970s known as the “Scream Tunnel” where students will...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
It's official. Massachusetts has named their 2022 good boy of the year. Kidding - kind of. They haven't named a state dog; however, the Boston Marathon has named an official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon, which will take place on Monday April 18, 2022, according to a WCVB article.
Along with seven other women, she is part of an honorary team recognizing the first eight women who officially ran the marathon in 1972. Val Rogosheske started running because of a simple question from a friend: “How fast can you run a mile?”. Being a physical education major, she...
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College nursing alum Hannah Careway of Framingham, and MassBay IT business analyst and alum Dustin Gerstenfield of Nashua, NH, will run the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2022, to raise money for MassBay’s food insecurity initiatives. MassBay and the Rotary Club of...
BOSTON – Framingham High junior Sam Burgess won the Boston Athletic Association’s scholastic mile in a sprint-to-the-finish against Newton’s Tyler Tubman today, April 16. Burgess crossed the finish line first in 4:25.32 minutes. Tubman was second in 4:25.34 minutes. Burgess had to battle Tubman of Newton to...
On the third Monday in April — known as Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts — thousands of runners take off from a starting line in Hopkinton for the 26.2-mile journey that is the Boston Marathon. For Steve and Mark Godale, brothers from Aurora, Ohio, running in the race...
Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
In 1951, a 17-year-old Dukakis took to the course before leaving for college — and met his future wife for the first time as a bonus. More than 70 years ago, then 17-year-old Michael Dukakis set out to run the Boston Marathon. After all, as a senior in high school, it was his last chance to compete in the historic race before leaving for Swarthmore College.
BOSTON — Thousands of runners poured into the Hynes Convention Center Saturday to pick up their bib numbers ahead of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. “This will be my ninth one [Boston Marathon],” said Bryan Allen of Temecula, California. “I was here the year the bombs went off and that was going to be my last year, but then we just keep coming back now to support Boston.”
For the first time in many years, the Boston Marathon features the world’s top two female marathoners from the previous year. Perhaps the best Boston Marathon women’s field ever comes on the 50th anniversary of the first time women were officially allowed to race the world’s most historic 26.2-mile race.
Here are the starting times for the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18. The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags. This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m....
WORCESTER — Peter A. Stefan, the longtime city mortician who spent his career burying the poor, unclaimed and unwanted — including one of the Boston marathon bombers in 2013 — has died.
Quick with a joke, never shy with his opinion and steadfast in the belief that the state was failing its poor, Stefan, who was...
Calling all local runners of the 2022 Boston Marathon — The Daily Item is looking to post your finishing times in Tuesday’s edition. All local runners from Lynn, Saugus, Swampscott,
This year marks the 50th year that women are allowed to officially run the Boston Marathon. I should know — I ran the race, and won it — three times before women were granted official entry. (Remember, until 1958, the longest race girls were allowed to run was 200 meters – the Amateur Athletic Union thought anything longer would be dangerous to a woman’s reproductive health.)
