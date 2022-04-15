ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Helicopters to fly low over Boston Marathon course in Wellesley

By admin
The Swellesley Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is conducting low-altitude helicopter flights (see video) over Wellesley and other sections of the Boston Marathon route...

theswellesleyreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellesley, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Helicopters#Radiation#Flyovers
ESPN

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Car Rolls Over, Lands On Roof In Wellesley

WELLESLEY (CBS) — A car ended up on its roof, injuring at least one person in Wellesley on Friday. It happened around 2 p.m. on the westbound side of Route 9 near Westgate Road. Police said a medflight responded to the crash. The helicopter landed at the Bates School nearby but should not impact dismissal. Major traffic delays are expected in the area. Only one lane of traffic was getting by on the westbound side around 2:45 p.m. Police responded to this crash on Route 9 (WBZ-TV) It’s unclear what caused the crash.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon Expo welcomes thousands of runners

BOSTON — Thousands of runners poured into the Hynes Convention Center Saturday to pick up their bib numbers ahead of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. “This will be my ninth one [Boston Marathon],” said Bryan Allen of Temecula, California. “I was here the year the bombs went off and that was going to be my last year, but then we just keep coming back now to support Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

A Boston Marathon women’s field for the ages on historic anniversary

For the first time in many years, the Boston Marathon features the world’s top two female marathoners from the previous year. Perhaps the best Boston Marathon women’s field ever comes on the 50th anniversary of the first time women were officially allowed to race the world’s most historic 26.2-mile race.
SPORTS
Boston

What time does the 2022 Boston Marathon start?

Here are the starting times for the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18. The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags. This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Local runners, send in your Boston Marathon times

Calling all local runners of the 2022 Boston Marathon — The Daily Item is looking to post your finishing times in Tuesday’s edition.  All local runners from Lynn, Saugus, Swampscott, The post Local runners, send in your Boston Marathon times appeared first on Itemlive.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

When women weren't allowed, Sara Mae Berman ran Boston anyway

This year marks the 50th year that women are allowed to officially run the Boston Marathon. I should know — I ran the race, and won it — three times before women were granted official entry. (Remember, until 1958, the longest race girls were allowed to run was 200 meters – the Amateur Athletic Union thought anything longer would be dangerous to a woman’s reproductive health.)
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy