Scott baseball wins it in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – It was a tough battle in Nitro; the Wildcats hosted Scott. The Skyhawks are having a tougher start to the season, entering tonight’s game with just two wins.

Nitro came out hot, racking up four runs in the first inning alone. An error at third, and Wes Woodson took it home for that fourth run; Bryce Wolford with that hit that scored him.

You can check out highlights above!

Then in the third inning, it was Scott’s turn to rack up the runs.

Two on for the Skyhawks, Luke Knight with a hit up the center, Nitro couldn’t get a glove on it, and that scored Hunter Null for Scott’s first run of the game.

Nitro still lead here 4-1.

Up next – Cooper Martin with a hit that rolled into the outfield; and that man on second, Brady Carrico, made it all the way home for the Skyhawks second run.

Scott’s bags were loaded, and the runs kept coming.

Luke Knight scored off of an error, then later on in the fourth, he got a big hit to score Landon Stone.

Scott collects the 6-4 victory, and their third win on the season.

