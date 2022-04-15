Sip & Shop to be held in Sumrall for National Wine Day

SUMRALL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Sumrall Main Street Association will host a Sip & Shop to celebrate National Wine Day on Thursday, May 26.

Businesses and merchants will stay open later for the event. Association leaders said many “goodies” have been prepared for the event.

National Wine Day is Wednesday, May 25. However, the Sip & Shop will be held the following day. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

