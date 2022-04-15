ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

Sip & Shop to be held in Sumrall for National Wine Day

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

SUMRALL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Sumrall Main Street Association will host a Sip & Shop to celebrate National Wine Day on Thursday, May 26.

‘Canines and Confections’ event to benefit Relay for Life

Businesses and merchants will stay open later for the event. Association leaders said many “goodies” have been prepared for the event.

National Wine Day is Wednesday, May 25. However, the Sip & Shop will be held the following day. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces felony charges in Hinds County jail contraband bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

