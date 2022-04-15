Vail’s legendary après ski spot

CHARLOTTE – A perfect 10 can mean many things in the world, but in the world of cooking primal cuts of meat, this is easier said than done. There is an art to cooking prime rib, or any large cut of meat for that matter. I worked with a gentleman for several years, many years and wrinkles older than me, who had stories of the past. He worked for the old “Steak and Ale” company for 20 years- when he would talk about the “old times”; you could almost see the amber lights of the table candles, the stained glass and Tudor style architecture, the busboys, waiters and waitresses that had a proper uniform on, knew how what “service” meant and the maître d’ who would get tips on the side for table cutters from the regulars. One story he will always speak of is of the old German chefs that he worked with- these were men of a different generation. One in particular, “Hans” would polish off a 12 pack of beer before the afternoon break- (this was everyday folks). Most of the cooking stations were owned by crusty old men who would have a cutting board on one side, a beverage of choice and an ashtray on the other. Their craft was filled with pride and history, their loyalty was to each other and the longevity of the restaurant. This was their life, and no one could persuade them to hop jobs to a new “trendy restaurant” for a few bucks more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO