ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069d2h_0fAMlQyh00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 32, Fayetteville, admitted that she sold approximately 6.893 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on January 10, 2022, in Oak Hill.

Flint pleaded guilty Thursday and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2022. Flint faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Oak Hill Police Department for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
Oak Hill, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Hill, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Fayetteville, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Dea#Dea Rrb
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy