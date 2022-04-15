Fayette County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 32, Fayetteville, admitted that she sold approximately 6.893 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on January 10, 2022, in Oak Hill.

Flint pleaded guilty Thursday and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2022. Flint faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Oak Hill Police Department for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is prosecuting the case.