Sharon, PA

Animal rights group offers ’empathy’ training following abuse allegation in Sharon

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLIuM_0fAMkaxi00

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is offering an empathy course to Sharon Schools following alleged animal abuse incidents.

According to Humane Society of Mercer County’s Chief Humane Officer Paul Tobin, the agency received a message last week about a video circulating of Sharon Middle School students engaging in animal cruelty acts to a mother cat and her kittens.

Accident causes damage to building in Grove City

The Humane Society is investigating.

PETA said it was the second incident in just over two weeks. They say two teens also let two dogs maul a cat.

As part of its TeachKind program, PETA wrote a letter to Superintendent Justi Galros offering to provide the district with kindness to animals curriculum called “Empathy Now,” aimed at preventing youth violence against animals.

The group is also offering to host free empathy-building virtual presentations to help prevent future violence.

“When children are taught that animals deserve respect, they learn to be kind to everyone ,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg. “TeachKind is on standby to help schools teach students that violence is wrong, whether the victim is a cat or a classmate.”

Messages were left Friday with school administration, however, being a holiday and classes were not in session, that message was not immediately returned.





