Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd Mayweather's 21-year-old daughter, Iyanna, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of one of rapper NBA YoungBoy's children, ET has confirmed. ET has learned that Iyanna pleaded guilty in Houston court on Wednesday. She faces...

www.wusa9.com

